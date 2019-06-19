Bulger , Joan Tierney



Surrounded by her devoted family, Joan Tierney Bulger, of Rockville, MD, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Sibley Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years James Carroll Bulger M.D.; and was the loving mother of Elizabeth (Doug) Ross of Vienna, VA, Kathleen (Russell) Ragland of Vienna, VA, Michele Bulger of Rockville, MD, James (Rachel, deceased) Bulger of Mamaroneck, NY, and Michael (Kathleen) Bulger of Atlanta, GA; and the cherished "Mere" of Doug, Michael, Tierney, Anna, Kelsey, Joe, Jack and Kate. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and caring friends.



Joan "Jay" was born at home on July 26, 1932, in Baltimore, MD, the fourth child (Rosemary, Betty and Jack) of John and Elizabeth Tierney. She attended Notre Dame of Maryland and later graduated with a B.S. degree from the University of Maryland at College Park in 1980. She loved her work as a bacteriologist at Baltimore City Hospital where she later met and married Jim Bulger, a dentist then OBGYN. They were stationed for two years at Mitchel Air Force Base, Long Island, NY where Jim was a Captain in the Dental Corps and returned to Baltimore, then Bethesda, MD, finally making their home of 53 years in Rockville, Maryland. After enthusiastically raising five children, they loved spending time with children and grandchildren, and traveling. Their home was filled with faith, fun times, humor, music and family traditions. Jay cherished her Irish and family heritage and was a voracious reader. She had an insatiable curiosity about life and people and was impossible to annoy. Her gift was being comfortable in her own skin and making others comfortable in theirs.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD 20854 at 11:00 am on Monday, June 24, 2019. Friends may also visit in the Chapel at 10:00 am. There will be a private family interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, St Martin's Home, of Baltimore. 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.



