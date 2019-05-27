Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ungar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Ungar

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joan Ungar Notice
On May 26, 2019, Joan Ungar (nee Derector); beloved wife of the late Israel S. Ungar; cherished mother of Ellen Z. (Dr. Scott) Paul, Steven M. (Nina K.) Ungar, David M. Ungar, and Cora G. (Edward) Harkins; devoted grandmother of Laura Ungar, Eric Ungar, Andrew Ungar, Gershon (Wered) Paul, Ophra (Shmuel) Shoshtari, Yitzhak Paul, Noah Paul, and Michaela Harkins; adoring great-grandmother of Boaz Shoshtari, Tzruya Shoshtari, and Dafna Paul.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 27, at 2 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at the home of Steven Ungar on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and at the home of Ellen Paul on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday (ending Sunday morning).
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now