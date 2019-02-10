Joan W. Gardner, 83, of Tallahassee, Florida died Tuesday February 5, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 26, 1935 and graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in 1956. Joan was a Registered Nurse who worked for various health care facilities in the country, including Health South here in Tallahassee. She enjoyed being an Air Force wife, travelling the world with her family and friends, collecting antiques, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Lt Col Donald Gardner Jr (Ret), of Marianna, Florida. She is survived by John and Jennifer Gardner, and their children Sarah, Gabrielle and JD; Retired USAF Col Elizabeth and Benjamin Borelli, and their children Brooke and Matthew; Rachel and Paul Dirmeyer, and their children Brandt and Kallan; and James and Susan Gardner, and their children James, Morgan, and Taylor.Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be reunited and interred with her husband, at a later date. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary