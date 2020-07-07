On Monday, July 6, 2020 JOAN W. KURTZMAN of Catonsville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Kurtzman; loving mother of Christopher J. Kurtzman (Linda), Timothy P. Kurtzman (Tricia), Ann M. Zgorski (Bob), Scott J. Kurtzman (Donna), Michele M. Greenfield (Jim), Gregory D. Kurtzman (Sharon), and the late Mark S. Kurtzman (Nancy); cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister of the late John Simmer, Virginia Grider, and Lois Revers. The Mass and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228 or Cure Alzheimer's Fund online at www.curealz.org
