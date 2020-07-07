1/
Joan W. Kurtzman
On Monday, July 6, 2020 JOAN W. KURTZMAN of Catonsville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Kurtzman; loving mother of Christopher J. Kurtzman (Linda), Timothy P. Kurtzman (Tricia), Ann M. Zgorski (Bob), Scott J. Kurtzman (Donna), Michele M. Greenfield (Jim), Gregory D. Kurtzman (Sharon), and the late Mark S. Kurtzman (Nancy); cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister of the late John Simmer, Virginia Grider, and Lois Revers. The Mass and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228 or Cure Alzheimer's Fund online at www.curealz.org. Additional information and online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
