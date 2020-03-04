|
Joan McDaniel Dawson Wallace passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Springwell Senior Living in Baltimore. She was 76 years old. Her death was caused by complications related to dementia.
A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Joan moved to Baltimore to attend graduate school at Johns Hopkins University. She received a master's degree in mathematics, and taught at Park School and Roland Park Country School.
Soon after moving to Baltimore, she met William Bradley Wallace, whom she married in 1967. They raised two sons, traveled, gardened, and antiqued together, and remained happily married until Bradley's death in 1997.
A lifelong musician, Joan sang in several choirs, including the Columbia Pro Cantare and the choir at the Church of the Redeemer, where she also worked as a music librarian.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Roy Dawson Edwards; brother, Dr. R. Ben Dawson; sons William "Brad" Bradley Wallace, Jr. and Bruce Dawson Wallace; Brad's wife Morgan Fenner, and their children, Aislyn and Kalyn; and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 28th, in the Chapel at the Church of the Redeemer at 5603 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Joan's memory be sent to the Maryland Chapter of the , 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093; or Baltimore Center Stage, Attn: Development, 700 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020