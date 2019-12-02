Home

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck's Towson
York Rd
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Ware Ave
Towson, MD
1935 - 2019
Joan Mays Watson was born Feb 9th 1935 in Baltimore. She attended Immaculate Conception elementary. She was the Salutatorian of Towson Catholic High School where she also captained the Owlettes basketball, badminton and volleyball teams. She married Jimmy Watson in 1956 after a brief career as a paralegal. She and Jimmy had 4 daughters by age 30 and a surprise son 10 years later. She became a tennis player in her 30s, ranked #1 at Eagle's Nest Club in the early 70s. She was an avid bridge player & fan of the Orioles, the Colts, Skipjacks and St Paul's Lacrosse, sporting a visor that read "Attack Mom". Her charities included Our Daily Bread and My Sister's Place.

Her talents included gardening & knitting sweaters for infants that were auctioned for charities in Md and the Florida Keys, where she spent her winters.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth and her 2 brothers, Frederick Mays and Terence Mays. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Watson and daughters Roberta, Christina, Jamie and son Michael Watson. Also, sister Mary Elinor Mays, brothers Michael and Thomas Mays.

Viewing at Ruck's Towson York Rd Wed 5-8. Funeral at Immaculate Conception church Ware Ave Towson 10 AM Thursday. Wake following at Eagle's Nest Country Club Phoenix Md. Bobbie's # is 305-522-4408
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2019
