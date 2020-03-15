|
On March 13, 2020, Joan S. Whitehurst, devoted mother of William Whitehurst, Victoria Georgetti and her late husband Allan, and Sandra Mueller; loving grandmother of Jennifer Baier, Stephen Georgetti, William Whitehurst, Richard Mueller, Joseph Whitehurst, Michael Whitehurst, and Francesca Whitehurst; cherished great grandmother of Leah Baier, Zachary Baier, Carter Georgetti, and Ellie Georgetti; dear sister of Linda Deise, Bonnie Lassahn, and Richard Deise.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Monday, March 16th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234, on Tuesday, March 17th, 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Isaac Jogues Church or to the at donate3.cancer.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020