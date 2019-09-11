Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darlington United Methodist Church
Darlington, MD
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Darlington United Methodist Church
Darlington, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Darlington United Methodist Church
Darlington, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Supik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn C. Supik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn C. Supik Notice
JoAnn C. Supik, age 70, of Rock Hall, MD formerly of Darlington, passed away on August 19, 2019 in Galena, MD. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Daisy (Wilt) Benson. She retired as the Director of Telecommunications with Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and had also worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Sheppard Enoch Pratt Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore) in their telecommunications departments. She was a very active member of Darlington Lions Club and the District 22-A Lions Club, where she had held several offices during her years of service. She was very active in volunteering for various community organizations, activities and fund raisers. She enjoyed making stained glass, scrapbooking, traveling, gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Supik is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul C. Supik; son, Edward R. "Randy" Horsey, III of Rock Hall; daughter, Jennifer (Gregory) Krafchik of Rock Hall; two step-daughters, Karen (Steve) Chizmar and Lisa Sparr, both of Bel Air; grandchildren, Maggie, Eric & Katherine Chizmar, Benjamin, Luke, Jacob & Owen Sparr, Nicholas & Heath Horsey, Madeline & Paul Krafchik.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Pope.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3-6 pm & Monday, September 16, from 10-11 am at Darlington United Methodist Church, Darlington, MD with a service to follow at 11 at the church. Interment will take place in Darlington Cemetery.

Donations may be sent "In Memory of JoAnn Supik" to District 22-A Lions, c/o CT William Feuer, 2007 Codd Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now