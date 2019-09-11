|
|
JoAnn C. Supik, age 70, of Rock Hall, MD formerly of Darlington, passed away on August 19, 2019 in Galena, MD. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Daisy (Wilt) Benson. She retired as the Director of Telecommunications with Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and had also worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Sheppard Enoch Pratt Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore) in their telecommunications departments. She was a very active member of Darlington Lions Club and the District 22-A Lions Club, where she had held several offices during her years of service. She was very active in volunteering for various community organizations, activities and fund raisers. She enjoyed making stained glass, scrapbooking, traveling, gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Supik is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul C. Supik; son, Edward R. "Randy" Horsey, III of Rock Hall; daughter, Jennifer (Gregory) Krafchik of Rock Hall; two step-daughters, Karen (Steve) Chizmar and Lisa Sparr, both of Bel Air; grandchildren, Maggie, Eric & Katherine Chizmar, Benjamin, Luke, Jacob & Owen Sparr, Nicholas & Heath Horsey, Madeline & Paul Krafchik.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Pope.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3-6 pm & Monday, September 16, from 10-11 am at Darlington United Methodist Church, Darlington, MD with a service to follow at 11 at the church. Interment will take place in Darlington Cemetery.
Donations may be sent "In Memory of JoAnn Supik" to District 22-A Lions, c/o CT William Feuer, 2007 Codd Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019