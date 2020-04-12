|
On April 9, 2020, JoAnn Duszynski, wife of Theodore "John" Duszynski, mother of Shawn M. Duszynski and wife Lisa, Jeffrey J. Duszynski and wife Melanie, grandmother Nick, Tori, Madison, Jonathan and Mackenzie, sister of Ronald Mielczasz and the late Gloria Geiger and daughter of the late Henry and Helen Mielczasz.
Family visitation will be on Monday from 3 PM to 5 PM and LIMITED visitation for the public will be Monday evening 7 PM to 9 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A Graveside Interment service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery, Germahill Road, Dundalk. Father Greg Rapisarda will officiate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020