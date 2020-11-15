1/1
Joann Grace Connelly
1944 - 2020
JOANN GRACE CONNELLY age 75 resident of Magnolia, DE passed away on March 17th, 2020 at Delaware Hospice in Milford, DE from complications of cancer. Born in Baltimore, MD on December 27, 1944 to John E. Cairns and Grace P. Cairns. She attended Towson High School and the College of Notre Dame of Maryland majoring in Business Management and Computer Information Systems. JoAnn had many years of experience managing customer service and telesales departments in the healthcare industry and for Fortune 500 companies. She was a customer service leader at Tessco for many years in Hunt Valley, MD and was co-owner of her own design company Diva Designs. Married to Charles Richard Connelly on June 28, 1962 in Havre De Grace, MD. She is a previous resident of Timonium, MD and Hunt Valley, MD. She loved her family, watching classic movies, dogs, shopping, and rooting for her beloved Baltimore Ravens. She is survived by husband Charles Richard Connelly of Magnolia, DE; daughter Colleen Grace Fleckenstein and son-in-law Jeffrey Scott Fleckenstein of Rock Hall, MD: son John Charles Connelly and son-in-law Joseph Frederick Janka of Santa Barbara, CA and grandson Jacob Scott Fleckenstein of Rock Hall, MD. Due to the current coronavirus health emergency, memorial service is by invite only. For additional information about date, time and location of the services, please contact Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, DE, (302) 697-7002. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. https://donate3.cancer.org or Delaware Hospice.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
