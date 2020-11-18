It is with great sadness that the family of JoAnn Kendzejeski announces her passing on October 13th, 2020, at age 72. JoAnn was born on November 22nd, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland, to parents David and Margaret Hennel, and grew up alongside her three loving siblings. In 1965, JoAnn graduated from Patterson High School. JoAnn married James "Jimmy" Kendzejeski on September 29th,1967. JoAnn was a loving mother to Paul born in August 1976 and Beth born in September 1982.
Together with Jimmy, their children, their extended family and life long friends, JoAnn truly lived life to the fullest! Spending time laughing and reminiscing with "the girls", and having couples game nights were some of the favorite times in her life. JoAnn is fondly remembered for throwing fun filled holiday parties and family get-togethers, as well as taking vacations to visit Disney World in Florida which was one of her favorite places. JoAnn was a caring and generous person who donated her time and kindness in the form of volunteer work throughout different community agencies. Most notably was her time volunteering at various assisted living facilities and the Harford County Humane Society where she shared her love for animals by caring for the shelter animals, and rescuing her two beloved cats. JoAnn enjoyed sharing her love for movies and pop culture entertainment with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband and best friend, James Kendzejeski. She is survived by her brother and his wife, Ken and Carol Hennel; her son and daughter in-law, Paul and Rachel Kendzejeski; her daughter and son in-law, Beth and Nick Argirakis; her two grandsons Jensen and Trevor; as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
Tribute donations in JoAnn's memory may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org
) or to the Harford County Humane Society (harfordshelter.org
).
A memorial to celebrate JoAnn's life will be held at a later date and hosted by family.
Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com