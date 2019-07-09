Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
National Shrine of St. Alphonsus Liguori
114 W. Saratoga Street
View Map
Resources
Joann Murphy

Joann Murphy Notice
On July 6, 2019, Joann M. Murphy (nee Cechin), beloved wife of the Honorable Joseph F. Murphy, Jr.; devoted mother of Erin C. Murphy, loving grandmother of Ellery Quinn and Finley Michael Ehman.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, July 11th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the National Shrine of St. Alphonsus Liguori, 114 W. Saratoga Street, on Friday, July 12th, 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Animal Rescue Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Dr., New Freedom, PA 17349 or animalrescueinc.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 9, 2019
