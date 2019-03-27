|
On March 25, 2019 Joann Nolan Hoover.Loving wife of the late Rodney L. Hoover.Joann is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Debra Hoover of Sykesville, Maryland, her grandchildren Nick (wife Katherine), Ashley and Tori Hoover, great-grandson Xavier Hoover and great-granddaughter Catalina Hoover. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister Fredith Nolan.The family will receive friends Wednesday, 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Funeral services will be held Thursday 11AM at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City, MD with Pastor Andrew Cooney officiating. Internment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to the Cancer Research Institute (http://www.cancerresearch.org/giving-to-cri) or the United Methodist Committee on Relief (http://www.umcor.org/UMCOR/Support).Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019