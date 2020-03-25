|
Joanna Christina Eller, age 75, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away at her home. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of Henry and Ethel Bohrer and was the foster daughter of Ms. Wilma Vanderwiele. She was a lifelong resident of Harford County and a 1963 graduate of Saint Stephens High School, Bradshaw, MD. Mrs. Eller worked at the Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD retiring in 2000.
Joanna is survived by her husband of 53 years, Warren; son Ted of Myrtle Beach, sister, Catherine Ulinski of Rockwall, TX, sister in law, Shirl Eller of Bel Air, MD; brother in law, Tony Eller (Mary Ann) of Indian Land, SC; niece, Nicole (Paul) Miller; two nephews, Scott and Kevin Elle; foster relatives, Charles and Ginny Lynch of Bel Air, MD, Winfred Blevins of Forest Hill, MD, Jessie Vanderwiele of Edgewood, MD; and many foster nieces and nephews.
Her biological parents, foster mother, & brother in law, Bruce Eller preceded her in death, along with other foster relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Forest Hill, MD.
Those who desire may make contributions to the , donate3.cancer.org.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020