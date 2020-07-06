1/
Joanna Levy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanna Levy (nee Cannon), of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 77. Joanna is survived by her husband Allan Levy; her sister Fay Adler ( Avrum "Al" Tamres). Joanna is also survived by her step grandchildren, nieces, nehews, great nieces, great nephews, cousin, other loving family and many dear friends, Joanna is predeceased by her brother Harry "Hank" Cannon and her parents Bernard and Edythe Levy.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved