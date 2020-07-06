Joanna Levy (nee Cannon), of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 77. Joanna is survived by her husband Allan Levy; her sister Fay Adler ( Avrum "Al" Tamres). Joanna is also survived by her step grandchildren, nieces, nehews, great nieces, great nephews, cousin, other loving family and many dear friends, Joanna is predeceased by her brother Harry "Hank" Cannon and her parents Bernard and Edythe Levy.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The charity of your choice
.