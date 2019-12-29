|
On December 23, 2019, Joanne Marie Bormuth of Columbia, Beloved wife of Robert H. Palm Jr., devoted sister of Betty, Carol, Linda, and Deborah; she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc. 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 12500 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029. Expressions of Sympathy may be directed in Joanne's name to Catholic Charities, https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/ .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019