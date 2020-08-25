1/
Joanne C. Kloby
Joanne Kloby (née Hulsey) passed away on August 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Joanne was born in Baltimore and is survived by her husband Gerard (Jerry) Kloby. She is also survived by her children Diana Hufnagel, K Julie Simermeyer, Chris Moxley, Rob Kloby and Vince Kloby, her sister Deborah Reese, and aunts Mrs. Shirley Pfister and Mrs. Nancy Cusic. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents A. Carl and Norma J. Hulsey and brother John Hulsey. Joanne was a member of the Dundalk Chapter of the Sweat Adeline chorus for 25 years.

Viewing and celebration: Candle Light Funeral Home, 1835 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228, Tuesday, August 25, 2029 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Service Wednesday, August 26 at 11.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

4 entries
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
Joanne was a sweetheart through & through, so she really was the ‘perfect bass’ & the perfect Dundalk Sweet Adeline! She had a smile to light up a room & was loved by everyone she met. I will miss her lovely presence in my life. My last picture of Joanne with her beloved sister at the Chorus Christmas party 2019.
Sheila Calvert
Friend
August 24, 2020
