Joanne Kloby (née Hulsey) passed away on August 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Joanne was born in Baltimore and is survived by her husband Gerard (Jerry) Kloby. She is also survived by her children Diana Hufnagel, K Julie Simermeyer, Chris Moxley, Rob Kloby and Vince Kloby, her sister Deborah Reese, and aunts Mrs. Shirley Pfister and Mrs. Nancy Cusic. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents A. Carl and Norma J. Hulsey and brother John Hulsey. Joanne was a member of the Dundalk Chapter of the Sweat Adeline chorus for 25 years.



Viewing and celebration: Candle Light Funeral Home, 1835 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228, Tuesday, August 25, 2029 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Service Wednesday, August 26 at 11.



