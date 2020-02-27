Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium
202 South Laws Street
Bridgeville, DE 19933
(302) 337-8594
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium
202 South Laws Street
Bridgeville, DE 19933
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
16219 Sussex Highway
Bridgeville, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
16219 Sussex Highway
Bridgeville, DE
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery
2901 Taylor Avenue
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Culver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Culver


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Culver Notice
Joanne Ruth Culver, age 79 of Bridgeville, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church, 16219 Sussex Highway, Bridgeville, DE, where friends may call beginning at 9:00 AM. In addition, a viewing will be held the night prior, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE. Interment will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery, 2901 Taylor Avenue, Parkville, MD. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook for Mrs. Culver.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -