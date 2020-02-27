|
|
Joanne Ruth Culver, age 79 of Bridgeville, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church, 16219 Sussex Highway, Bridgeville, DE, where friends may call beginning at 9:00 AM. In addition, a viewing will be held the night prior, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE. Interment will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery, 2901 Taylor Avenue, Parkville, MD. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook for Mrs. Culver.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020