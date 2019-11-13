|
Joanne E. Duncan, age 90, living most recently in Catonsville, Maryland, died on October 26th of pneumonia. She was born in Lancaster County, PA to William M. and Bessie Bay Duncan. Also predeceasing Joanne are her brother Douglas M. Duncan and nephew Mark D. Duncan. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joan M. Duncan (Cindy), nieces Jennifer Duncan Tilles (David Tilles), Laurie Joan Duncan and Sharon Stallings Duncan and twelve great nieces and nephews.
Joanne graduated from Upper Darby High School and earned a Bachelor of Science with honors from Ursinus College where she was on the softball and basketball teams and was an All-American field hockey player eventually receiving Ursinus Athletic Hall of Fame honors. She received her Master of Education degree from Temple University and a Diploma in Education from the University of London. She was a teacher for 16 years in Pennsylvania before becoming a principal and then Assistant Superintendent, promoting innovative educational methods that were recognized by her peers and in professional publications. She was described by her co-workers and many friends as Intelligent, kind, independent, gentle, supportive, creative and energetic.
Always staying busy, even in retirement, Joanne volunteered as a marshall for PGA tournaments, for book sales benefitting local libraries and, once she was living in Erickson Retirement Communities, she volunteered on Education, Welcome and Treasure Sale Committees.
Among Joanne's many passions were the arts; fine art, music, theater and dance. She visited museums all over the world and attended hundreds of musical, theatrical and dance performances. She also loved to travel and continued to travel internationally into her 80's. She loved the outdoors and had a terrific eye for photography. Always athletic, Joanne stayed fit, playing golf and tennis well into her 70's and exercising regularly into her late 80's. Joanne loved to read and shared that passion with friends and all of her nieces and nephews, always giving books as gifts.
The family will be holding a celebration of her life in Woodstock, Maryland April 18th, 2020. Contact any of her nieces for details. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation https://www.macular.org/ .
