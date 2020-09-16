1/
JOANNE E. HOSTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 8, 2020, Joanne E. Hoster (nee Price) beloved wife of Donald P. Hoster; dear sister of Sharon Kleis, Carol Rytter, Susan Warnick Breslin, Linda Evans, Joseph, Robert, Dennis, Ronald, Rick and the late Gerald Price. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Friday, September 18th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 19th at 10:00 AM at St. Mary of the Asumption Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Joanne Hoster to support the cutaneous lymphoma research of Sima Rozati, M.D., Ph.D., in the Johns Hopkins Department of Dermatology. To make a donation online, please visit https://secure.jhu.edu/form/derma, select "Other" in the designation list and indicate that the gift is "in memory of Joanne Hoster." To make a donation by mail, please send a check payable to "Johns Hopkins University" to the Johns Hopkins Department of Dermatology, 750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, and note in the memo section "in memory of Joanne Hoster. .www.mwfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Asumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved