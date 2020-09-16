On September 8, 2020, Joanne E. Hoster (nee Price) beloved wife of Donald P. Hoster; dear sister of Sharon Kleis, Carol Rytter, Susan Warnick Breslin, Linda Evans, Joseph, Robert, Dennis, Ronald, Rick and the late Gerald Price. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Friday, September 18th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 19th at 10:00 AM at St. Mary of the Asumption Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Joanne Hoster to support the cutaneous lymphoma research of Sima Rozati, M.D., Ph.D., in the Johns Hopkins Department of Dermatology. To make a donation online, please visit https://secure.jhu.edu/form/derma
, select "Other" in the designation list and indicate that the gift is "in memory of Joanne Hoster." To make a donation by mail, please send a check payable to "Johns Hopkins University" to the Johns Hopkins Department of Dermatology, 750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, and note in the memo section "in memory of Joanne Hoster.
