John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 263-4422
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis
710 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis (procession to cemetery)
710 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:45 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
1122 Sunrise Beach Rd.
Crownsville, MD
Joanne Fay Gill


1940 - 2019
Joanne Fay Gill Notice
Beloved wife and mother, Joanne Fay Gill, passed away on July 5, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ, after an extended illness from Alzheimer's disease. Born on January 26, 1940, in Pittsburgh, PA, Joanne was the daughter of George and Doris Moffatt. Married to her college sweetheart, Kenneth R. Gill on November 3, 1961, Joanne was a devout Christian and a stay at home mother. She loved her family dearly and spent many years nurturing them and supporting their endeavors. Her passions included sewing, cooking, birdwatching, planting her gardens and loving the many animals the family raised – horses, cows, dogs and cats. Loved by friends and family alike, she had a heart of gold and smile that lit up the room.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Gill, and her children: Kimberley (Gill) Rimsza and her husband Skip Rimsza of Phoenix, AZ; Kenneth "Rick" Gill Jr. and his wife Melissa Gill of Boulder; CO and Laura (Gill) Pastrana and her husband Robert of Annapolis, MD. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Alex, Taylor and Nicole Rimsza, Kenneth and Brandon Gill, and Kendall and Cameron Jacobsen.

Viewings will be held on Wednesday, 10 July at Taylor Funeral home from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., 147 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD 21401. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, 11 July, Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, 710 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis, MD 21401 followed by a church to cemetery procession at 12:00 to Maryland Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD 21032 for a 1:45 P.M. burial ceremony. Reception will follow at Laura Gill Pastrana's residence.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joanne's honor to the ; . An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 9, 2019
