Joanne Gamatoria, 60, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on June 24, 2020 after a near two decade battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was holding the hands of her children.
Daughter of Gilbert "Curley" Wagoner & Matilda "Marie" Cianelli Wagoner. Wife of 43 years to Charles C. Gamatoria, Jr. Mother to Charles C. Gamatoria III and fiance Claire Rebecca of Abingdon, MD and Joseph G. Gamatoria and wife Ashley Gamatoria, of Havre de Grace. Nana to grandson Charles "Carmen" Gamatoria IV, his mother Rachel Ebright, and granddaughter Stephanie Sieracki.
Sister to Gilmore "Butch" Wagoner (Ann) of Havre de Grace, Ronald Wagoner (Jackie) of Havre de Grace, Judy Montville (Rae) of Havre de Grace, Frances Hutchins (Donald) of Street, Rose Wagoner of Bel Air, Nancy Blankenship (Norman) of Perryville, Hank Wagoner (Becky) of Colora, Lorraine Coakley (Donald) of Havre de Grace, and John Wagoner (Diane) of Forest Hill.
A lifelong resident of Havre de Grace, Mrs. Gamatoria briefly lived at Fort Hood, TX. She resided at Lorien Riverside, now Sterling Care, in her final years. She worked for the Department of the Army at the APG Officer's Club as well as with her "second family" at MacGregor's Restaurant. Retiring early due to her illness, she served as an ambassador for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. She instilled values of honesty, hard work, love, and respect for all people in her children. She will be missed by the many lives she touched and by a world that she committed to making a better place through kindness to others.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family requests contributions be made in her memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891. Please consider a donation any time you are fortunate enough to contribute to a worthy cause.
