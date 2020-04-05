|
|
On April 1, 2020, JoAnne M. Haley (nee Morabito), beloved wife of the late Fred Walter Haley; loving mother of Dr. Haley Guzzo and husband Dr. Jim Guzzo; daughter Nancy Hathorn and husband Tim Hathorn and six grandchildren: Lindsey and Emily Guzzo, and Grace, Lauren, Emma and Jacob Hathorn.
Due notice of a memorial service will be given. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Visiting Angels, 6505 Ridenour Way E., Unit B, Eldersburg, MD 21784, Attn: Kim.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020