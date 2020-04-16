Home

Joanne K. MORRIS


1939 - 2020
Joanne K. MORRIS Notice
Joanne K. Morris age 80, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center.

She was born November 4, 1939, in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of the late George Robert Kraning and Mary Frances Starry Kraning. She was the loving wife of the late Julian B. Morris who died in 1997.

Joanne and Julian raised three children at Morris Lane in Eldersburg. She was a lifelong Catholic and was, since 2002, an active participant at St. John Parish in Westminster. Joanne loved family and friends. She also liked playing Bridge, gardening flowers, and baking. She had been a long-time member of the Lakeview Homemakers. Previously she was active in Irish Ceili dancing and she grew up dancing to 50's music.

She is survived by daughter Katie M. Morris of Westminster; sons Kevin S. Morris of Jacksonville, FL and Timothy P. Morris and his wife Jamie of Baltimore; sisters Mary Kinsey of Berlin and Georgia Kraning of Baltimore; brother Thomas Kraning of Annapolis and grandchildren Julian, William and Jack Morris. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and their spouses/children.

Joanne was predeceased by a sister Teresa Knight.

Private interment of ashes will be held at Lake View Memorial Park in Sykesville. A memorial mass at St. John Roman Catholic Church will occur at a later date. Due notice will be given.

Those desiring may make memorial donations to St. John Catholic Church in Westminster.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020
