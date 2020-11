Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster, MD 21157 for Joanne K. Morris of Westminster who passed away on April 13, 2020. All friends and family are welcome. Masks will be required and social distancing observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store