Joanne L. Hassler

Joanne L. Hassler Notice
Joanne L. "Jo" Hassler, age 68 of Fayetteville, PA, peacefully passed away in the company of her daughters on April 19, 2019, at her home of 33 years. She is the daughter of the late Irene Grabowski and the late Bernard V. Grabowski, Sr. of Baltimore, MD. Daughters Kari Hassler of Rockville, MD and Stacie Hassler of London, England survive her. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Hassler on March 24, 2018, and her brother Bernard V. Grabowski, Jr. A Memorial Mass will be offered on April 29th at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to , stjude.org. www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
