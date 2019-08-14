|
|
On August 9, 2019, Joanne M. Linder (nee Myers) beloved wife of the late Rudolph E. Linder; devoted sister of Bonnie M. Smith, Ellajean M. Key and the late Harold E. Myers, Jr.; dear sister-in-law of Jere P. Smith; beloved step-mother of Richard E. Linder and wife Vanita, Gary J. Linder and wife Joan; also survived by four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, her beloved friends and the Gertrude's family.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care; 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350; Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Hopewell Cancer Support; P.O. Box 755; Brooklandville, MD 21022.
"Don't cry because it's over now. Laugh and remember all the good times we had together."
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019