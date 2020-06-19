Joanne T. Bowman
Joanne T. Bowman of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away with her family at her side on June 16, 2020. She was 84. She was the devoted wife of the late Roy L. Bowman.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Robert L. and Eleanor (Strickland) Thompson.

She was the loving mother of Katherine Ongiri, John Bowman, Mary Bowman, Barbara Bowman, Steven Bowman and his wife, Frances, and the late Roger Bowman. She was the grandmother to Elijah "Alex", Nathaniel, and Richard Dix, and Connor and Jarrett Bowman. She was the great-grandmother of Alyssa Dix. She is survived by her sister Jennie Talbot and predeceased by her sister Barbara Tubridy.

Mrs. Bowman was a dedicated volunteer for various charities, including the Harford County Fuel Fund and FISH (food bank). She was also regularly active in the choir at St. George's Episcopal Church in Perryman, MD.

Services will private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harford Community Action Agency, MEAP (Maryland Energy Assistance Program), 1321-B Woodbridge Station Way, Edgewood, MD 21040.

Messages of condolence or memories to share may be made to

www.zellmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 26, 2020.
