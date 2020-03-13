Home

POWERED BY

Joannie Friedman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joannie Friedman Notice
Joannie Friedman passed away on March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Dr. Harry Lee Friedman; sons, Robert (Ilise) Friedman, Brett (Jacki) Friedman, and Landon Friedman (Deanna Figiel); brother, Michael (Marla) Lewis; and grandchildren, Merek, Jensen, Zachary, Anders, Beale, Phair, and Dehle Friedman. Joannie was predeceased by her parents, Beatrice and Herbert Lewis.

Funeral services and interment are private. The funeral video will be available following the service.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joannie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -