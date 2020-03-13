|
Joannie Friedman passed away on March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Dr. Harry Lee Friedman; sons, Robert (Ilise) Friedman, Brett (Jacki) Friedman, and Landon Friedman (Deanna Figiel); brother, Michael (Marla) Lewis; and grandchildren, Merek, Jensen, Zachary, Anders, Beale, Phair, and Dehle Friedman. Joannie was predeceased by her parents, Beatrice and Herbert Lewis.
Funeral services and interment are private. The funeral video will be available following the service.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020