On September 3, 2019, Joe Edward Buss peacefully passed away. He was a proud Marine and Viet Nam War veteran. Joe was the beloved husband of Linda R. Buss (Nee Akers); dear brother of Gertrude Affayroux (Jerry), James Buss (Karen) and the late Joan Podles, David Buss and Robert Buss; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. where a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment private. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to: Viet Nam Veterans of America (vva.org), WoundedWarriorProject.org or St. Jude Children Research Hospital (StJude.org). Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019