Joseph R. Earnest, Jr. of Glen Burnie, MD passed away on July 6, 2019. He was a teacher in Anne Arundel Co Public Schools, vehicle donations coordinator at Lutheran Mission Society (LMS), and confirmation teacher at Christus Victor Lutheran Church. Joe was known for his compassion, humor, integrity and dedication to family and community.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Earnest (Bowie), loving daughter, Brittany Earnest, mother-in-law Jane Bowie, sister Anne Stapf, niece Heidi McGeachy, brothers and sisters-in-law: Al Stapf, Brad and Pam Lankford, Rob and Kim Peters; nieces and nephews: Ashley and Alex Lankford, Zach and Sydney Peters, and Mike, Michael Joseph and Katelyn McGeachy.
Memorial service will be held July 27, 10am at Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Parkville, MD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to LMS or Christus Victor.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019