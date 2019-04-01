|
John J. "Joe" Lynch, 92, passed away on March 29, 2019; loving husband for 21 years to Dorothy "Dottie" J. Kelso and for 42 yrs. to the late Roberta Lynch; devoted father of Joe Lynch, Janet Lynch, Mel Hafer, and Christie Shumadine; cherished grandfather of Michael, and Kevin Hafer, Justin, Steven, Michael and Caitlyn Shumadine and the late Jessie Caudill; dear brother of the late Marjorie O'Shaughnessy, Helen Jane Riordan, and Ruth Lawler. The family will receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, April 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of The Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, April 13 at 11AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Joe's memory to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. A guest book is available at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019