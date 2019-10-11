|
|
Joel Arthur Lloyd, 58, of Perry Hall, MD, formerly of Edgewood, MD, passed away on Friday, October 4th. Joel was very active in his Christian faith and he will be remembered as a positive person that left a wonderful impression on everyone he met. He was a fan of all sports, but particularly the Ravens. He is survived by his loving wife Melanie Bruns Lloyd, stepchildren Steven Bruns (Tabitha), Ashleigh Bruns, and the late Eric Bruns, as well as four grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Hickory, MD on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 AM. Donations in his memory may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019