Joel Boone Pusey II

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joel Boone Pusey II Notice
Joel Boone Pusey II of Aberdeen died Thursday, February 28 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. He was 76.Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late John M. Michael & Phyllis (Preston) Pusey.Mr. Pusey retired from the MD Army National Guard. An active member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, he enjoyed bowling, hunting, camping, and spending time with family and his pugs Peyton and Oliver.He is survived by wife of 50 years, Mary (Harmon) Pusey; children, Amy Lee Pusey Hoch and husband Chester of Belcamp, MD, Kathy Jo Anderson and husband Aaron of Belcamp, MD, and John M. Michael Pusey II and wife Kim of Charlestown, MD; and his grandchildren, Jeffrey Alexander Hoch, Taylor Abigail Hoch, Hunter Joel Eskil Anderson, Camryn Lee Johnson, and Madilyn Ciara Johnson.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5 from 6-8pm at Pleasant View Baptist Church where a funeral service conducted by Dr. Harold Phillips will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, March 6. Interment with full military honors will be at Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions in his memory may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane, Port Deposit, MD 21904. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019
