Joel Jolly Duvall, age 74, passed away in Inwood, West Virginia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Born April 23, 1945 in Riverdale, Maryland, Son of Carleton and Marjorie (Jolly) Duvall. He lived in Millersville, and worked Independent Distributing for Little Debbie Snack Cakes until retiring in 2005. Joel was a member of the Ravens Roost 18.
Joel is survived by his wife Nicki and his children Matthew and Rachel. His grandchildren Brittany and Kyle. Along with his sisters Judie, Kathey, Janet and Mindy. Joel was also survived by his 2 faithful English bulldogs Tater and Milly. Joel was preceded in death by his mother and father Carleton and Marjorie.
Services will be held at 11:30am, Monday, February 17th with the viewing at 10:30am at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, MD 20707. Burial will be at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome at 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075 Monday February 17th at 1pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020