Johanna M. Sadler
On July 24, 2020 Johanna M. "Joan" Sadler (nee Duschl) passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Sadler; devoted mother of Barbara A. Grammer and her late husband David, Linda M. Fenske and her husband Michael, Dianne A. Baist and her husband John, Angie J. Griggs and her husband David, and Debbie L. Assaro and her husband Frank; cherished grandmother (Mom Mom) of Laura Grammer Mair, Matthew and Thomas Fenske, Sarah, Lindsay, and Abigail Baist, Jessica Swinton, Christine Swanbeck, Jennifer Griggs, Frank and John Assaro; loving great-grandmother of Luke and Grace; beloved daughter of the late Michael and Johanna Duschl; dear sister of Theresa Hellman, and the late Michael, Elizabeth, John, Edward, Catherine, and Barbara. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4-8 PM. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Johanna's name to Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral St. Baltimore, MD 21201. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
