Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ellicott City Assembly of God
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ellicott City Assembly of God
Resources
More Obituaries for John Aquila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Aquila

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Aquila Notice
On October 10, 2019, JOHN ANTHONY AQUILA, beloved husband of Connie Aquila; devoted father of Elizabeth Ann Eisentraut, Michael Anthony Aquila, and Rose Angel Aquila; adoring grandfather of Valentina Anderson; loving son of Anna M. Aquila and the late Anthony Joseph Aquila; dear brother of Anthony Joseph Aquila, Jr. (Daisy), Diane Caughy (John), and Barbara Ann Cook (Dan). Also survived by many loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Ellicott City Assembly of God on Friday, October 25, from 6-8pm, where a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 26 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Center of Howard County, 5537 Twin Knolls Rd., #433, Columbia, MD 21045. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now