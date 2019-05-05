|
On May 2, 2019, John Austin Bennett, beloved husband of Gaynell Bennett (nee Pennington); devoted father of Barry Bennett and his wife April and the late John Bennett; loving grandfather of Austin John Bennett and Olivia Faith Bennett; foster father of Anita Robinson; dear brother of Kenneth Gwinn, Kay Wilson-Bennett, Dema Bennett-Taylor and the late Charles Bennett and James Bennett.Mr. Bennett will lie in state on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 7321 Manchester Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222, with service to start at 10:30 AM. Interment, Glen Haven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, 7922 Wise Ave, Dundalk, MD 21222, on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8. In lieu of flowers donations to be made to the s Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019