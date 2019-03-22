Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Resources
More Obituaries for John Borgerding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Borgerding

Notice Condolences Flowers

John A. Borgerding Notice
John A. Borgerding, passed away March 21, 2019, loving husband of the late Betty Lou Borgerding (nee Harris); devoted father of Scott Borgerding and his wife Laura and Robin Mitchell and her husband Steven; beloved grandfather of Melissa, Jennifer, Jordan and the late Joel Mitchell.Family and friends will honor Jack's life with a receiving of friends at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Monday from 3-5, 7-9 pm , with funeral mass at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Harford Rd on Tuesday at 11 am. Entombment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's name to Brookdale Towson care/of Donna Collier, 6451 North Charles Street, Baltimore MD, 21212. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now