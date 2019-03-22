|
John A. Borgerding, passed away March 21, 2019, loving husband of the late Betty Lou Borgerding (nee Harris); devoted father of Scott Borgerding and his wife Laura and Robin Mitchell and her husband Steven; beloved grandfather of Melissa, Jennifer, Jordan and the late Joel Mitchell.Family and friends will honor Jack's life with a receiving of friends at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Monday from 3-5, 7-9 pm , with funeral mass at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Harford Rd on Tuesday at 11 am. Entombment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's name to Brookdale Towson care/of Donna Collier, 6451 North Charles Street, Baltimore MD, 21212. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019