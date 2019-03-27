Resources More Obituaries for John Boscia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. John A. Boscia

Dr. Boscia is survived by his husband Gary Gajewski; his step-son Corey Gajewski and wife Megan and their children Colin and Michelle; his sister Frances Dummett of Ellicott City, MD. his niece Beth Shields and husband Aaron; nephews Alex Dummett and his wife Sumya, and Austin Dummett.He was predeceased by his father Angelo Joseph Boscia and is mother Josephine Boscia passed June 23, 2018. Dr. Boscia was a well-respected pediatric physician who attended to the medical needs of many individuals in the Greater Baltimore Area. His early years began in New Jersey but later evolved when his family moved first to Long Island then to Rockville, Maryland. As his attention turned towards his college years and he began to formulate his plans for a future career path, he first attended Duke University where he graduated with his BS and then continued to George Washington Medical School where he graduated with his degree in Pediatric Medicine.Following graduation, he worked for a short period of time in Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland before taking a position with John Hopkins Hospital working in Pediatrics. While at Hopkins he began in 1983 as one of the first pediatricians to focus on the care and treatment of babies with HIV and AIDS. In 1990 he continued his career by joining the Greater Baltimore Medical Center where he began the first Pediatric Clinic at GBMC. For many years he served as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Pediatric Division at the Medical Center. Following his passing he was awarded membership posthumously into the "Physician Titans of Care", a select group of physicians at GBMC who exemplify a career of sincere and compassionate care with the highest degree of integrity and medical expertise. A plaque was also dedicated in his memory in the Medical Library the George Washington University.Throughout his career he was known as an expert in his field, but most importantly for the truly genuine compassion he extended to each of his patients and their families, in providing the most up to date care that medical science could offer. Having worked through many physical challenges himself during his lifetime permitted him the unique insight necessary to develop a patient and empathetic manner when approaching his patients. For this reason, he always endeavored to reach out and provide care for many of the most medically challenged patients.Dr. Boscia was devoted to his family and friends and was beloved by his many patients. His love of cooking and the many dishes he prepared were always enjoyed by all. Traveling to many areas, especially Italy, and the spending of time at the beach was of great enjoyment to him. His love of playing the guitar and piano, which was self-taught during recuperation following a motorcycle accident, gave him many hours of enjoyment not only for himself but many friends. Wherever there was a piano he would set down and begin playing. Friends and Family are invited to attend the entombment committal for Dr. John Boscia on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Peter's Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE.Contributions in his memory may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation, 122650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607Please visit Dr. Boscia's Life Memorial and sign his remembrance page at: Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019