|
|
July 27, 1946 - February 27, 2020, 73
Jac passed on February 27, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas with his wife of 25 years Pat at his side. He was husband to Pat Coursey (nee Ebner) since 1996. Son of Mary Adele & Alfred Coursey. Brother of the late Jane Koenig and surviving sibling Robert F. Coursey and his wife Susie.
He was an electrician by trade and served overseas in Germany with the Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, 4 children and 10 grandchildren. A Memorial will be held in Corpus Christie, Texas by his wife and children. Memorial Contributions or donations may be made to the 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231.
He was the last of the Mohicans.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020