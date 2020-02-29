Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Coursey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. "Jac" Coursey


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. "Jac" Coursey Notice
July 27, 1946 - February 27, 2020, 73

Jac passed on February 27, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas with his wife of 25 years Pat at his side. He was husband to Pat Coursey (nee Ebner) since 1996. Son of Mary Adele & Alfred Coursey. Brother of the late Jane Koenig and surviving sibling Robert F. Coursey and his wife Susie.

He was an electrician by trade and served overseas in Germany with the Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, 4 children and 10 grandchildren. A Memorial will be held in Corpus Christie, Texas by his wife and children. Memorial Contributions or donations may be made to the 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231.

He was the last of the Mohicans.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -