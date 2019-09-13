Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist
Hydes, MD
Interment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:45 PM
Garrison Forest VA Cemetery
John A. Frank Notice
On September 11, 2019; John A. Frank, age 91, of Middle River; beloved husband of 68 years to Mary Anne Frank; devoted father of John A. Frank Jr; cherished grandfather of Kelly Ann Frank and her fiancée Jonathan Yantz.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate John's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Sunday, September 15 from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Monday, September 16 at St. John the Evangelist in Hydes. Interment will take place 1:45 PM Monday, September 23 at Garrison Forest VA Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in John's name may be made to . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
