John A. "Bud" Hatfield, Jr. passed away on March 8th, 2019, at the age of 94. Mr. Hatfield was the Proprietor for over 50 years of The Valley Inn in Brooklandville, MD, owned by the Hatfield family since 1922 before selling it in 2011. The iconic restaurant served as the nucleus of Green Spring Valley activity and the place to go for generations of Baltimoreans. Bud lived to play host and maître d' and was proud to relay stories of the many luminaries who passed through and gathered at the Inn including F. Scott Fitzgerald, Carole Lombard, Clark Gable and of course, the Orioles and Colts team members who were regulars. Bud attended St. Paul's School where he played football, basketball and lacrosse and graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a degree in Business. Bud was the St. Paul's lacrosse teams' #1 fan, even earning an honorary parking spot. Before falling ill, he rarely missed a home game. He is survived by his son, John A. "Al" Hatfield, III, Laura Cromwell and beloved son-in-law Bob, Callahan Hatfield, and Nancy Hatfield, as well as his sister Bonnie Proutt and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Janet Hatfield and his sister, Mary Lou Trimingham of Bermuda. Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on Thursday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Valley Inn. As Bud once quipped, "The Valley Inn's going to be here forever, I hope. I'm historically inclined." Our hope is that Bud has been reunited with his parents, wife, and sister and is greeting his patrons and friends at an Inn in the Great Beyond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Musicians Emergency Fund – Jazz Foundation of America: jazzfoundation.org/musicians-emergency-fund. Please designate In Honor of: Bud Hatfield. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019