|
|
On March 8, 2019, John A. "Bud" Hatfield Jr. beloved husband of the late Janet Hatfield; devoted father of John A. "Al" Hatfield III, Laura Cromwell (Bob), Callahan Hatfield and Nancy Hatfield; also survived by sister Bonnie Proutt and nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Wed., March 13th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on Thurs., March 14th at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bud's memory may be made to Musicians Emergency Fund - Jazz Foundation of America www.jazzfoundation.org/musicians-emergency-fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019