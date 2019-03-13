Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hatfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. "Bud" Hatfield Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

John A. "Bud" Hatfield Jr. Notice
On March 8, 2019, John A. "Bud" Hatfield Jr. beloved husband of the late Janet Hatfield; devoted father of John A. "Al" Hatfield III, Laura Cromwell (Bob), Callahan Hatfield and Nancy Hatfield; also survived by sister Bonnie Proutt and nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Wed., March 13th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on Thurs., March 14th at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bud's memory may be made to Musicians Emergency Fund - Jazz Foundation of America www.jazzfoundation.org/musicians-emergency-fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now