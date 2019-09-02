|
|
John A. Kelley, Sr., 83, of Severna Park, MD, formerly of Glen Burnie, passed away on August 30, 2019. John was born on June 19, 1936 in Ninnekah, OK, and grew up in New Orleans, LA and Jackson, MS. Blessed with a gift for language, after serving in the U.S. Air Force he continued his career as a Russian Linguist at the National Security Agency until his retirement in 1995. John was very active in his church serving in several ministry positions and acting as Interim Music Director through the years. He was a member of the Glen Burnie Baptist Men's Quartet for over 40 years. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, singing, and woodworking. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Patricia A. Kelley; his devoted children, Pamela K. Kelley, John A. Kelley, Jr. and Melissa A. Stremmel (David); his precious grandchildren, Hannah Bos (Christian), Emma, Aaron, Meagan and Stephen Stremmel; and his siblings, Billie Jenkins, Irvita Moffat and Gail Shelton. His sister, Bethana Kelley, preceded him in death.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Friday, Sept. 6th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Glen Burnie Baptist Church on Saturday, Sept. 7th at 10 am, with a viewing prior from 9:30-10. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association ([email protected]). For further information, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 2, 2019