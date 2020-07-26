Glen Rock, PA -



John A. King III, 62, passed away Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.



Born in Baltimore on March 10, 1958, John was the son of the late John A. King, Jr. and Lillian M. (Lafferty) King of Dallastown. He was a mechanic for McCormick Spice Company.



The celebration of life memorial service will be on Saturday August 1st at 1pm followed by a celebration of life at Parkton American Legion 19520 York Rd. Parkton, MD 21120.



In addition to his mother, John is survived by two children, Tyra M. Whitcraft of New Freedom and Zachary J. King of GA; grandchildren; Dakota, Larkin and Lyla.



The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.



