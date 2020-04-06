Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for John Polkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Polkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Polkowski Notice
On April 4, 2020, John A. Polkowski; devoted father of Terri Redmer Zerhusen and husband Steve, Beth Grist; loving grandfather of Steven Redmer and Brooke Manesh, Bri Connaghan, Andrew Grist and wife Julie, and the late Greg Redmer, Jr. and his surviving wife Jamie; great-grandfather of Brad, Cetta, Steven, Brooks, Brenden, and Logan.

A memorial gathering and service will be held in the future at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236. Interment private. Please check back to our funeral home website for future service information, and to leave an on-line condolence for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -