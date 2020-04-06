|
On April 4, 2020, John A. Polkowski; devoted father of Terri Redmer Zerhusen and husband Steve, Beth Grist; loving grandfather of Steven Redmer and Brooke Manesh, Bri Connaghan, Andrew Grist and wife Julie, and the late Greg Redmer, Jr. and his surviving wife Jamie; great-grandfather of Brad, Cetta, Steven, Brooks, Brenden, and Logan.
A memorial gathering and service will be held in the future at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236. Interment private. Please check back to our funeral home website for future service information, and to leave an on-line condolence for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2020