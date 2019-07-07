Home

Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
1939 - 2019
John A. Riley, 79, of Rockledge, FL, on June 26, 2019. He was the husband of Anna (nee Cosden) Riley, father of Dawn Stiffler, John A. Riley, Richard E. Riley, Bruce A. Riley and Pete D. Riley; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two brothers, Robert Riley and Joseph Riley. Predeceased by a son Michael Riley and sister Mary Creager.

Funeral service will be held at 7 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 (717) 235-6822. A viewing will be held from 6 PM to time of service. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the South York County School District Foundation, (memo for John A. Riley Scholarship Fund) P.O. Box 128, Glen Rock, PA 17327-0128.

Full obituary and condolences may be found at geiple.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
