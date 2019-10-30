Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Aaron Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Aaron Wheeler Notice
On October 25, 2019, John Aaron Wheeler of Street, MD passed away. He was 35. He was the cherished son of Mary & the late Steven Wheeler; loving grandson of Mildred Coster; dear brother of Stephanie Booth & her husband Rick, Joseph Wheeler and Nicholas Wheeler & his fiancé Sammi Bosse; treasured uncle of Jaxon Booth, Parker Booth, Mckenzie Wheeler, Colson Wheeler and Liam Booth. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor & celebrate John's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019. Interment Darlington Cemetery. In lieu for flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Boy Scout Troop 400, Delta, PA- Attn: Teresa Wild, 4956 Carea Rd, White Hall, MD 21161. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now