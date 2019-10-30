|
On October 25, 2019, John Aaron Wheeler of Street, MD passed away. He was 35. He was the cherished son of Mary & the late Steven Wheeler; loving grandson of Mildred Coster; dear brother of Stephanie Booth & her husband Rick, Joseph Wheeler and Nicholas Wheeler & his fiancé Sammi Bosse; treasured uncle of Jaxon Booth, Parker Booth, Mckenzie Wheeler, Colson Wheeler and Liam Booth. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor & celebrate John's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019. Interment Darlington Cemetery. In lieu for flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Boy Scout Troop 400, Delta, PA- Attn: Teresa Wild, 4956 Carea Rd, White Hall, MD 21161. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019