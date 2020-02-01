Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Fellowship Church
9505 Deereco Rd
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
9505 Deereco Road
Timonium, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
9505 Deereco Road
Timonium, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ammon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alan Ammon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Alan Ammon Notice
Surrounded by family at home on January 30, 2020 JOHN ALAN AMMON; devoted husband of 51 years to Judith Green Ammon; loving father of David Ammon, Jennifer Nickoles and Katherine Grove; admiring grandfather of Brandon, Justin, Ethan and Mason Nickoles and Emma and Caroline Grove.

The family will receive friends in Grace Fellowship Church, 9505 Deereco Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, February 3, 12noon to 1:30pm with a Celebration of John's life beginning at 1:30pm. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family expresses contributions to Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or visit www.helpingupmission.org and /or Grace Fellowship Church at the above address or visit www.gfc.org. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -