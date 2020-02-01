|
Surrounded by family at home on January 30, 2020 JOHN ALAN AMMON; devoted husband of 51 years to Judith Green Ammon; loving father of David Ammon, Jennifer Nickoles and Katherine Grove; admiring grandfather of Brandon, Justin, Ethan and Mason Nickoles and Emma and Caroline Grove.
The family will receive friends in Grace Fellowship Church, 9505 Deereco Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, February 3, 12noon to 1:30pm with a Celebration of John's life beginning at 1:30pm. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family expresses contributions to Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or visit www.helpingupmission.org and /or Grace Fellowship Church at the above address or visit www.gfc.org. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 1, 2020